Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Raised by Advisory Alpha Llc; Liveperson (LPSN) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Upped Holding

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4,736 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.49 million, up from 4,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 801,750 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 279.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 71,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 400,812 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 50 shares to 4,090 shares, valued at $207.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FENY) by 86 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,107 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Co invested in 29,158 shares. Cullinan Assocs, Kentucky-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Company invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 5,989 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 19,117 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 3.46 million are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability. Exchange Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 7,715 shares in its portfolio. Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 85,593 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr has invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 14,110 are owned by Hendley Co. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ar Asset Inc holds 3.04% or 173,015 shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Mngmt reported 86,027 shares. 1,500 were reported by Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). D E Shaw And Com Incorporated has 275,038 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 806,123 shares. 558,658 were reported by Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fund Limited (Under Special Management). Diker Limited Co has invested 1.59% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 65,575 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 1,043 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 90,741 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 166,613 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp has 71,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.11% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 138,526 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 21,669 shares.