Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Maintained by Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake Has Increased by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 475,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.68M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 8.94 million shares traded or 91.88% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 11,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 71,739 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65 million, up from 60,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20 million shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 5,533 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,630 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 13.72 million shares. First Citizens National Bank Trust accumulated 0.57% or 109,370 shares. 35,357 were reported by Boltwood Capital Management. Eaton Vance holds 6.09M shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 10,139 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 17.51M shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 114,400 shares. Swiss Bank owns 0.83% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15.18M shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 2.99M shares. State Street reported 0.69% stake. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Missouri-based Commerce Bank & Trust has invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Georgia-based Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.61% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). South State has 172,968 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc stated it has 14,829 shares.