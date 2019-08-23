Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Maintained by Forbes J M & Co Llp; Granite Investment Partners Holding In Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Was Lifted

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 7.19M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 6,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $14.63 during the last trading session, reaching $485.64. About 417,728 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,294 shares to 41,245 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 24,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,465 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Stephens Ar invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hrt Finance Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,359 shares. 11,346 were accumulated by Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. 88,610 are held by Blair William And Com Il. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 46,221 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com accumulated 905 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.52% or 1.28M shares. Kwmg Lc owns 15 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability invested in 2,046 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 110,205 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust invested in 108 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.5% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Comm Lc has invested 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 6.07M are held by Franklin Inc. Georgia-based Benedict Fincl Advsrs has invested 2.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Florida-based Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa reported 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hills Comml Bank Tru has 12,187 shares. Mufg Americas reported 2.23 million shares. Veritas Invest Llp owns 3,000 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Palisade Asset Ltd Llc reported 40,038 shares. Meridian Management invested 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd has 16.45% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7.17 million shares. 1.47M are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company holds 57,470 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.