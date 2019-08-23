Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Held by Mechanics Bank Trust Department; British Columbia Investment Management Stake in Ingersoll (IR) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 29,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 65,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 35,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 27,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 442,595 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.78 million, down from 470,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 805,210 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 119,930 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

