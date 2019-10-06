Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose While State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lowered by $1.67 Million Its Position; Foyston Gordon & Payne Cut Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $4.41 Million as Market Value Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 33,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 854,017 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49M, down from 887,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.02M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 5,871 shares. First Personal Fin Service stated it has 100,630 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.31% stake. 11,785 are owned by Sun Life. Randolph, Ohio-based fund reported 515,221 shares. Burns J W Co Inc New York holds 19,988 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 1.58M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.12% or 44,836 shares. Pggm holds 1.35% or 4.90M shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & holds 302,301 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Benin Mngmt holds 33,151 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,361 shares. 452,918 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 598,234 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 10 accumulated 259,122 shares or 3.08% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cisco Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Companies Making Their CEOs Rich – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5,100 shares to 20,672 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.