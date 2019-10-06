Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose While Fisher Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $14.77 Million; Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $457,520

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 3,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 180,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.15M, up from 176,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 295,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 78,630 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 374,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.02M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11.48 million shares. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated invested in 302,831 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.83 million shares. Alley Limited Liability Corp reported 73,836 shares. Lpl Limited Co holds 2.07M shares. Bridges Invest Management Inc has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Cap Limited Company invested in 32,149 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd has 266,938 shares. Hanseatic Management reported 48,842 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amp Limited invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Bankshares Trust has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 148,392 are held by Chemung Canal. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 58,372 shares for 4.54% of their portfolio. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Llc stated it has 2.64 million shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 45,467 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

