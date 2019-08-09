Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Cut Position by $97.52 Million; As Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Third Avenue Management Has Upped Holding

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $3798. About 147 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 6.01M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.52 million, down from 8.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 3.90 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 389,412 shares to 414,026 shares, valued at $27.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. by 653,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Front Yard Residential Corporation.

