Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose While Etrade Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Market Valuation Rose, Green Square Capital Boosted by $825,636 Its Position

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 403,281 shares traded or 64.47% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 8,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 81,173 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 89,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 6.42M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt reported 758,323 shares stake. Maine-based Schroder Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 18,457 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 27,325 shares. Amp Ltd has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Green Square Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,296 shares. Bowling Port Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,347 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 6,069 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Quantitative Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. Aperio Limited holds 0% or 59,892 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 134,117 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 129,109 shares to 24,868 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 23,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,742 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc holds 0.56% or 304.07 million shares. Factory Mutual Ins owns 1.41 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability invested in 85,864 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Permanens Capital LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hanson & Doremus Management owns 53,519 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parkwood Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.11% or 282,026 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 32,043 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has 0.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Howard Cap Mngmt accumulated 2.13% or 321,996 shares. Knott David M stated it has 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Raymond James Service Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 27,638 shares. 146,280 are owned by Gradient Ltd Co.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 7,932 shares to 51,833 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).