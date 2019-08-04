Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose While Bellecapital International LTD Has Boosted Holding; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 369,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.87 million, down from 469,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 13.10M shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,280 shares to 57,200 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,256 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 23,564 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has 2.5% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nbt National Bank N A holds 0.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 81,029 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.13% or 69,218 shares. Hartline Invest stated it has 8,568 shares. Exchange Management Inc holds 0.1% or 7,715 shares. Northeast Mgmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Trust Invest has 0.61% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 29,784 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,690 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 10,115 were accumulated by Schaller Group. California Employees Retirement System invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 52,684 shares. Country Trust Bankshares reported 45 shares. Nfc Investments Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,569 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

