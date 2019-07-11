Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Declined While Capital Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $719,670; Deprince Race & Zollo Upped Stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) by $1.20 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 5.91M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 79,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,380 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 295,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 32,872 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Co has 0.9% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Provise Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 150,715 shares. Anchor Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 87,082 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Llc invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Capwealth Limited Liability Company holds 23,980 shares. Summit Securities Grp has 38,493 shares. Voya Inv Management has invested 0.39% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cadence Bankshares Na accumulated 85,855 shares. Barnett & Incorporated owns 1,148 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability has 11,252 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 10,400 shares. Timucuan Asset Fl owns 0.44% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 140,226 shares. 210,420 were accumulated by Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Company reported 9,500 shares.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $254,020 activity. The insider Webb Freda Rose bought $41,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. 752,733 were reported by Robotti Robert. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). 736,398 were reported by Vanguard Gp Inc Inc. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 5,327 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 16,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 20,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 16,724 shares. Amica Mutual reported 0.46% stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 356,732 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Trigran holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 2.26M shares. Connors Investor Services accumulated 14,776 shares or 0.03% of the stock.