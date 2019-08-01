Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Rose While Northstar Group Decreased Its Stake; As Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Cut Its Stake

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 10.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 16,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 38 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 16,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 643,913 shares traded or 61.65% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 192,379 shares to 424,428 shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 195,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.45 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,275 shares to 13,295 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

