Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding Held by Bellecapital International Ltd; As Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) Shares Rose, Cullinan Associates Lowered Position by $2.29 Million

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 20,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl New Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 2.30M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 22/03/2018 – Marriott International Hainan Area 24 Hotels go dark for Earth Hour; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.08% or 255,024 shares in its portfolio. 49,437 were reported by Sit Invest Associate. Pitcairn Co invested in 0.11% or 7,904 shares. Andra Ap holds 29,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 1.13M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap accumulated 3,442 shares. 381 are owned by Clean Yield Gru. Ipswich invested in 30,185 shares or 1.23% of the stock. 6.58 million are held by Jennison Assoc Limited. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.13% or 23,611 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rothschild Inv Il holds 4,649 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 368,894 shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21,400 shares to 59,500 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,015 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,095 shares to 29,888 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,613 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).