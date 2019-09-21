Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding Has Lifted by Kbc Group Nv; Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position by $3.97 Million as Share Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 176.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 90,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 141,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 50,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 203,319 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 148,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.25 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20 million shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 14,492 shares to 11,284 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 112,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,784 shares, and cut its stake in Arlo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 455,843 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny has 0.67% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Coldstream Cap Management reported 67,478 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Parkwood Limited Liability reported 0.85% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Saybrook Capital Nc reported 14,015 shares stake. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 152,065 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Newtown reported 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chevy Chase Trust holds 3.40 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Opus Investment Mngmt Inc reported 121,000 shares. D E Shaw And owns 1.35M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,081 shares. 739,264 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Co. Oak Ridge Invests reported 272,673 shares stake. Argi Services Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% or 180,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.13% or 468,290 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab reported 0.01% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Sei Co invested in 0.06% or 382,726 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 385,194 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management holds 0.87% or 43,408 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.14% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 11,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 90,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blair William And Company Il invested in 0.03% or 130,206 shares. Lpl Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,298 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 0.05% or 81,040 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability invested in 81,786 shares or 0% of the stock.