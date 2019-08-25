Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding Has Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors Llc; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Its Holding by $4.28 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 919,938 shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 704.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 50,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 57,470 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 7,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16 million shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 142,300 shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 6,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 23 shares. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 422,174 shares. Putnam Invs Llc has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,700 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,067 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.15% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Proshare Advsr Ltd stated it has 4,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd has invested 0.11% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 429,667 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Invesco reported 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 892,131 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

