Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding Has Boosted by Bellecapital International Ltd; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Northeast Investment Management Upped Stake

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 252,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.74M, up from 245,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 137,878 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 2.12% stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,395 shares. California-based Capital Int has invested 4.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Us National Bank De has 2.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.43M shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc reported 15.31 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 218,138 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 46,452 were reported by Timber Creek Capital Management. Summit Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 1,800 shares. 41,573 were reported by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company. Nippon Life Americas accumulated 511,347 shares or 4.84% of the stock. Asset Management Incorporated invested in 978,401 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Llc New York reported 0.68% stake.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,868 shares to 199,727 shares, valued at $33.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

