Coca Cola Co. (KO) Holding Boosted by Tower Bridge Advisors; Carnival (CCL) Holder Camarda Financial Advisors Upped Its Holding by $1.46 Million

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9742.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 32,087 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 5.48M shares traded or 33.62% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 105,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 billion, up from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 7.93M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 175 shares to 31,950 shares, valued at $7.23 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm (NYSE:CM) by 195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,807 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $50.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,800 shares to 67,609 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,116 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.