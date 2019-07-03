Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Ycg Decreased Its Holding; Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 28 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,103 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 billion, up from 8,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.02. About 1.48M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 50,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,107 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 151,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 8.34M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.96 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million. The insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. 13,290 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.66M were sold by THULIN INGE G. Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.