Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Wms Partners Has Lifted Stake by $302,000; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Menlo Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 3.21M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 45,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 39,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 5.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 22,066 are held by Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22.69M shares. Founders Financial Secs Llc invested in 11,300 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability stated it has 9,220 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Grp Lp has 0.28% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap Int Sarl invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). North Star Invest Management Corporation has 68,544 shares. Coldstream Mgmt owns 67,478 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Btr Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 25,907 shares. Notis invested in 0.2% or 8,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co invested in 0.67% or 721,095 shares. 80,061 are held by Cardinal Mgmt. Salem Incorporated holds 0.12% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 178,806 shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 5,622 shares to 47,917 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 69,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,628 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Lc reported 7,281 shares. Prentiss Smith & reported 2.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rice Hall James & Lc reported 58,220 shares stake. 16,425 are owned by Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Co. Peoples Fincl has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 91,842 are owned by Tiedemann. Moreover, Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hrt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davy Asset Management Limited has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts Finance Services Ma holds 0.43% or 19.09 million shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 9,344 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,589 are owned by Accredited. Kynikos LP invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Llc owns 2,914 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.79 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.