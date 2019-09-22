Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Increased Its Holding; Exelon Com Npv (EXC) Holding Has Raised by Ftb Advisors Inc

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp Com Npv (EXC) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 8,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 97,971 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, up from 89,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 10.38M shares traded or 75.57% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 26,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 354,558 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.05M, up from 327,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.35 million shares traded or 61.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 10,734 shares to 45,986 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 2,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,274 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Total Stk Mkt Etf (VTI).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 27,881 shares to 27,694 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,016 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.