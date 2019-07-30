Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Smith Moore & Company Raised Its Position by $749,294; As Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Share Value Declined, Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Decreased Holding by $1.09 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 60,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 317,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 3.40M shares traded or 64.38% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to the Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,251 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 20,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 7.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netsol Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 136,100 shares to 156,480 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SBH’s profit will be $69.94 million for 5.32 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

