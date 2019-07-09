Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Smart Portfolios Upped Its Stake by $529,736; Nexus Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,788 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 252,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 5.80M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 9.47M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

