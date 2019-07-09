Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; As Masco Corp. (MAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Patten & Patten Has Trimmed by $393,900 Its Position

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp. (MAS) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 36,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 2.06M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 215,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 882,115 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.34 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.48M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78M for 12.13 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,295 shares to 10,827 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Inc has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 784,385 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 560 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.66% or 220,400 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 82,696 shares. 13,113 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bankshares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 8,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company stated it has 224 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.94% or 522,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,872 shares. Boothbay Fund stated it has 7,161 shares. Sei Invests owns 86,086 shares. Prudential Inc reported 279,449 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 28,117 shares to 178,004 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 36,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.