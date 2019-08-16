Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Rockland Trust Co Upped Stake by $1.50 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Its Holding by $43.79 Million

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 32,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 147,921 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 115,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 4.83M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 394,463 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.03M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $98.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Legal Challenges To HOS Revisions Likely, Regulations Expert Predicts – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Celebrates National Small Business Week With Promotions and Programs – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.97 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (IVOG) by 3,749 shares to 47,569 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 824,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EXI).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 340,004 shares to 38,546 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,014 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).