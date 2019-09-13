Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Park Circle Co Has Decreased Its Holding; Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $325,156 as Stock Value Declined

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1,563 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265,000, down from 3,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 10.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Consultants stated it has 38,323 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And holds 5.55% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 21.07 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited owns 6.48M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank owns 30,691 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.67% or 62,850 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors invested in 12,138 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Tn has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,815 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Caprock Gru has 0.3% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York has 8,890 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Transamerica holds 0.03% or 2,655 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated invested in 208,520 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.23M shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.41B for 24.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.52 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.