Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Park Circle Co Has Cut Position by $368,000 as Valuation Rose; Fj Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by $400,386

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (OPOF) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 19,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 343,066 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 324,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 20,945 shares traded or 1027.89% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 7.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 112,408 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 25,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,405 shares, and cut its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Stieven Cap Advsrs LP owns 177,457 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old Point Service N A has 2.56% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,297 shares. Penn Capital Management Com Inc invested in 33,039 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 4,011 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs reported 12,037 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). 21 are held by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 284,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 141,620 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 11,600 shares. Pl Cap Advsr Limited Co owns 413,514 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. 2,399 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 33,451 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.34 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.