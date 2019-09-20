Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Nli International Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose; Transalta Corp. (TAC) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $8.17 Million

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 15,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 208,520 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62M, down from 224,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 12.51 million shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 130,258 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CFO DONALD TREMBLAY TO LEAVE CO. EFFECTIVE MAY 8; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $588 MLN VS $578 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TransAlta Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER – CO, TRANSALTA AGREED IN DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH, EXECUTE REMAINING DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS OVER 2018 TIMEFRAME

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.41 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

