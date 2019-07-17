Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Moors & Cabot Lifted Its Holding by $303,784 as Stock Price Declined; Sabby Management Has Trimmed Its Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Position as Stock Value Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,954 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 106,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.0587 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0713. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,000 shares to 8,170 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,545 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.