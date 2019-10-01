Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Its Holding; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Rose While Three Peaks Capital Management Upped by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 9,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 74,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 65,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 41.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 6,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 20,431 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 14,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $200.36. About 95,944 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,746 shares to 19,759 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,903 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Makaira Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14.94% or 492,759 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 18,535 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 89,424 shares. Professional Advisory Services holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 51,907 shares. First Personal Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 125 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 1,043 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 5 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 18,014 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 2,877 were reported by Hwg Holdings L P. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp invested in 0.03% or 41,452 shares. 20,431 were reported by Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs owns 24,210 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.22% or 14,660 shares. Focused Wealth Inc accumulated 1,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 79,743 shares stake. Bancorp Of The West owns 63,222 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 12,505 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hayek Kallen has invested 2.63% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc has invested 0.72% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Peddock Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,191 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Covington Cap Management, California-based fund reported 130,683 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 51,381 shares stake. Financial Architects Inc accumulated 0.07% or 7,286 shares. Moreover, Golub Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,141 shares.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department, which manages about $442.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,661 shares to 27,550 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,884 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).