Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $599,104 as Shares Rose; Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $5.20 Million

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 13,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 318,538 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93 million, down from 331,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 12.52M shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 47,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 579,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.30 million, down from 626,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 5.08M shares traded or 59.41% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.61 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,242 shares to 73,611 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.50 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.