Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Boosted Its Holding by $356,914; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosted Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $1.09 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 59.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 63,769 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 39,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 2.64 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 7,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 17,276 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 9,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 4.06M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 5,996 shares to 6,329 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,722 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 13,800 shares to 39,769 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 878,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,700 shares, and cut its stake in Venator Matls Plc.