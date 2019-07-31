Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Raised Holding; Eam Investors Holding in America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Has Raised by $1.58 Million as Share Price Rose

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 66,848 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 6.93 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) by 23,695 shares to 140,384 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc. by 17,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,075 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc..

