Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.75 Million; Netease Adr (NTES) Stake Maintained by Nordea Investment Management Ab

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Netease Adr (NTES) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,259 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 20,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Netease Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $230.82. About 913,213 shares traded or 34.65% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 38,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 68,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 10.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,361 shares to 245,196 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 34,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus Fin Partners reported 6,008 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Llc has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). West Oak Cap Lc stated it has 7,150 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Everence Capital holds 100,649 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 16,203 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Condor Mngmt holds 86,027 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ally Inc reported 65,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Orleans Mgmt La has invested 0.6% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.81% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 780,081 shares. 2.46M are held by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Baillie Gifford Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.00M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 168,228 shares. King Luther Mgmt reported 0.97% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated, Nevada-based fund reported 119,213 shares.

