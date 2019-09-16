Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Synnex (SNX) Share Value Declined, Causeway Capital Management Boosted Position by $63.10 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 43.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 643,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.04M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.69. About 54,628 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,829 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, down from 21,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.02 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $229.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10,300 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 12,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

