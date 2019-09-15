Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Lowered Its Holding by $322,500 as Shares Rose; Round Table Services Increases Position in New Mtn Fin (NMFC)

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,829 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, down from 21,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 11.49M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 480,248 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $229.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10,300 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 48,316 shares to 244,072 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,648 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).