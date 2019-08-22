Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Diversified Trust Co Cut Its Position by $3.19 Million as Share Value Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by $380,000 as Shares Rose

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 69,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 572,029 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81 million, down from 641,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 5.54M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 4,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 1.51M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 24/05/2018 – Novartis’s Biosimilar Zessly Gets European Commission Nod; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 3rd Update; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved to Treat Children; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS OFFER REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 88 PERCENT TO AVEXIS’ CLOSING PRICE ON APRIL 6, 2018; 24/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SANDOZ RECEIVES EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR ZESSLY® (INFLIXIMAB) IN GASTROENTEROLOGICAL, RHEUMATOLOGICAL AND DERMATOLOGICAL DISEASES; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Receives Second FDA Approval to Treat Appropriate r/r Patients With Large B-cell Lymphoma; 09/04/2018 – Novartis/gene therapy: corporate DNA; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares to 360,552 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.66 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,622 shares to 29,577 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.