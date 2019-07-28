Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Dearborn Partners Has Increased Holding by $834,394; As Allstate (ALL) Stock Price Rose, Holder South Street Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $851,640

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 18,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 479,038 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.45 million, up from 460,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, down from 119,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 891,923 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,951 shares to 139,490 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132 are owned by Sage Finance Grp. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab owns 781,656 shares. The New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). North Star holds 5,047 shares. 19,407 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 23,032 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,863 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1,118 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,588 shares. Btc Mgmt, a Iowa-based fund reported 64,856 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.41% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lenox Wealth Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 402 shares. Burney Company stated it has 79,988 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Com accumulated 0.17% or 3,008 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.14% or 8,060 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60 million for 14.54 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.07M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Moreover, Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tarbox Family Office owns 7,137 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 2.85M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Cim Mangement owns 26,093 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ledyard Fincl Bank accumulated 32,151 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 11,678 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Appleton Inc Ma has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Opus Cap Gp Ltd Llc has 5,452 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Lp reported 16,936 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 12,352 shares. Moreover, New England Rech & Mngmt has 1.31% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday After 3 Days of Gains – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.