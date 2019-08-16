Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $3.73 Million; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Increased Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $2.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.25. About 932,439 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 14/03/2018 – The Bet That Undid Lloyd Blankfein At Goldman Sachs — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – BANKIA BKIA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.5 EUROS FROM 4.02 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dakota Wealth stated it has 9,698 shares. Echo Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 612,219 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 557,720 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 63,414 shares. C Worldwide Grp Inc A S owns 7.98 million shares. Moreover, Stewart Patten Company Ltd Llc has 3.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ruggie Cap Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wagner Bowman Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 31,041 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 80,533 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 42,934 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Northstar Advisors Limited Company stated it has 21,415 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va holds 32,043 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,856 shares to 43,085 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors holds 0.15% or 1,275 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Field & Main Bank holds 1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 5,536 shares. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 1.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 243 are held by Fincl Services. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 18,355 shares. Caprock Grp, a Idaho-based fund reported 2,048 shares. Tegean Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Voloridge Management Lc reported 171,044 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,176 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc invested in 0.07% or 6,976 shares.