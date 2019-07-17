Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Boosted Its Position; Lkq (LKQ) Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Raised Position by $353,052

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 125.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 12,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,628 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 10,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 2.13 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 5.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,075 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bank & Trust stated it has 16,792 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cardinal Mgmt reported 81,479 shares stake. Permit Capital Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,175 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 2.89M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.68% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arete Wealth Limited Co invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.11% or 8,291 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 892,923 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,500 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc invested in 41,783 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,832 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt has 54,087 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Wheatland Inc holds 0.85% or 23,850 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts See 12% Upside For The Holdings of FXD – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fil Ltd owns 2.18M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Lc has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Art Advisors Lc holds 17,984 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc accumulated 281 shares. Paloma Partners Management Company reported 0.02% stake. Cna Finance Corporation owns 100,000 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Dean Assocs Lc reported 0.59% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 195,655 shares. M&T Bank invested in 21,917 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 119,448 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 46,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 19,801 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 84,132 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.