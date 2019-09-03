Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose While Spc Financial Lifted Holding by $541,294

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.40M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 9,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fil Limited invested in 0% or 114 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co holds 56,707 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.77% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.08 million shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 5,901 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt invested 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership owns 5,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 7,199 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hwg Holdg Lp holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation has 3,513 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co reported 0.3% stake. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management reported 0.05% stake. Motco stated it has 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 361,649 shares to 4,480 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,159 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

