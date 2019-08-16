Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position by $719,670 as Shares Rose; Millennium Tvp Management Company Decreased Chegg (CHGG) Position by $8.51 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 6.22M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 804,005 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.49% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.28% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sun Life reported 6,566 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 45,316 shares. The New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 20,848 are owned by Summit Asset Management Ltd. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 153 shares. Illinois-based Botty Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 113,218 shares. 244,462 were reported by Finance Counselors. Assetmark holds 0% or 11,678 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 587,440 shares. Sadoff Investment Management reported 15,051 shares stake. United Ser Automobile Association holds 3.43M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

