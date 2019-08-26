Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Capital City Trust Company Has Lowered Stake; Partnervest Advisory Services Lifted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $12.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.02. About 2.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.34 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43,263 shares. Farmers Trust Co stated it has 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Fincl holds 606,660 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.27% or 1,283 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tillar owns 1,003 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 53,211 shares. Amer Rech And Mgmt owns 2,448 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corp holds 283 shares. Drw Ltd Liability stated it has 145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenbrier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 35,000 shares. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 4,853 shares. 3,452 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability. Hm Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 184,521 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,054 shares to 3,814 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 37.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,278 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.