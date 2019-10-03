Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Capital City Trust Company Cut Holding; American Financial Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Gray Television (GTN) by $1.92 Million as Share Value Declined

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 382,966 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 15,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 852,581 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.41 million, down from 868,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 4.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 1.45M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Hs Mgmt Partners Limited Liability holds 4.08 million shares or 6.97% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 123,409 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 27,697 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,850 shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 2.79M shares. Cardinal Capital Management holds 80,061 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 2.32% or 70,484 shares. Montag A holds 3.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 699,137 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability holds 0.44% or 86,114 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,542 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel invested in 2.26% or 47,850 shares. Lord Abbett Com Limited Com stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.01 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Momentum Could Take Coca-Cola Higher, But You Should Not Participate – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $27.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century reported 317,899 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.55% or 7.13M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 1.35 million shares. Adirondack Mgmt invested in 0.98% or 83,655 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 456,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1 were reported by Tower Capital Llc (Trc). Petrus Com Lta has 0.06% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 565,891 are held by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 743,750 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cipher Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 30,454 shares. Dupont owns 26,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 17,116 are owned by Aperio Gru Llc. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1.54M shares.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray’s InvestigateTV Receives Two First Place National Headliner Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Announces New Management Roles for Tim Coles and Kathy Silk – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Bonhoeffer 2Q19 Commentary â€“ Case Study: Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) – ValueWalk” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Renews All Fox Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. Shares for $20,137 were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.