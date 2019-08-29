Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shareholder International Value Advisers Decreased Stake by $14.82 Million

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 7.53M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96 million, down from 9.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 137,647 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 14,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,305 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 45,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 5.04M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cannabis Stock CannTrust (CTST) Reported Key Metrics that Give Investors Insight Into Q1â€™19 Results – Yahoo Finance” on April 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) First Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel reported 17,936 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc stated it has 24,054 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 131,960 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.64% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 113,639 shares. Private Tru Na reported 59,553 shares. Glovista Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 6,876 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd has invested 0.63% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 299,393 shares. Hamel Associates has 41,783 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability reported 11.51 million shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 225,284 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 18,897 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 59,861 are held by Cambridge Trust Co. At Natl Bank invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.