Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Cut Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Lifted Position

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $144.25. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 10,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,520 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 42,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 3.83M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,779 shares to 2,884 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd & Incm Opportnys (JPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Df Dent & Company has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rockland Trust Company has 147,921 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 12,703 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Iowa-based Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust has invested 1.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Golub Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 11.66M shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 16,936 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.39% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.73 million shares. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 3.07 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Glovista Invs Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 6,876 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability reported 7,150 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP owns 0.3% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 42,934 shares. Headinvest Lc has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Condor Capital Mgmt holds 0.66% or 86,027 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And Ny holds 1.98% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 73,189 shares. 807,448 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 79,225 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co owns 902,716 shares. Putnam Fl Invest reported 146,781 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 264,728 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,335 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp holds 856,699 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 21,101 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Lc reported 15,083 shares. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,100 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 78,005 shares. Pentwater Mgmt Lp has invested 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Srb holds 0.07% or 6,362 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.