Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Bellecapital International LTD Increased Position by $643,126 as Market Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Upped Position by $477,633

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 12.52M shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares to 118,846 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,256 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares to 34,001 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,108 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).