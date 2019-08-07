Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Trimmed Position by $381,064 as Market Value Rose; Loeb Partners Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 98.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 475 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66,000, down from 30,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 43,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 51,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50M shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,444 shares to 35,948 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 23,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 1,570 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.63% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atlantic Union Comml Bank owns 11,557 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 32,101 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset Management. National Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 54,839 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.6% stake. Moreover, Hudock Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 38,782 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp accumulated 108,101 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Twin Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 328,190 shares. Marathon owns 0.21% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,139 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Farmers & Merchants has 122,704 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1St Source Bankshares holds 106,190 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank invested in 1.25M shares or 1.12% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De invested in 1.48% or 3.68 million shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 213,839 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Limited reported 731,095 shares. Dsc Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 2,010 shares. New York-based Investec Asset North America has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincoln holds 33,375 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Management holds 2.24% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. 507,911 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Llc has invested 2.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability reported 0.48% stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 86,109 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.