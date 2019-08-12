Coca Cola Co. (KO) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Cut Position; Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Share Value Rose While Basswood Capital Management Cut Position

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 22,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 66,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 89,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 71,598 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 9.26 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 130,370 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $43.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 54,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease (NYSE:AL).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,859 shares to 366,000 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 199,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.40 million for 9.43 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.48% EPS growth.