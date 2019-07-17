Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Advisory Services Network Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined; Vision Capital Management Stake in Starbucks Com (SBUX) Cut by $939,060

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 8,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,386 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 68,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 5.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 5.59 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $46.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,940 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.44% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 24,000 shares. Martin Currie holds 1.18% or 225,954 shares. Culbertson A N And Communications invested in 28,176 shares. 6,954 are held by One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Cape Ann Bank & Trust reported 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has 21,629 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Hamel stated it has 53,480 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.83% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 31,627 shares stake. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 1.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 230,680 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12 million for 30.85 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,419 shares to 45,367 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 135,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.