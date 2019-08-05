Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stake Has Upped by Green Square Capital Llc; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.36M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 24,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 78,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 54,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 17.25M shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award

