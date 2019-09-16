Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Shares Rose While Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered by $1.16 Million Its Holding; As Corning (GLW) Stock Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Boosted Holding

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 23,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 95,949 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 119,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 11.49 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 130,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 782,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.00 million, up from 651,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 10,211 shares to 401,592 shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 9,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust Unit (PHYS).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39,938 shares to 89,984 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 316,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,305 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.